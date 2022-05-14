Traffic
AHA of Northwest Ohio gear up for 2022 Heart Walk

The American Heart Association of Northwest Ohio hopes people come out to defeat strokes and heart disease.
The American Heart Association of Northwest Ohio hopes people come out to defeat strokes and heart disease.(WTVG)
By Willie Daniely III
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) – The American Heart Association of Northwest Ohio will host its annual Heart Walk on Saturday.

The event will kick off at the University of Toledo’s Glass Bowl at 9 a.m.

Incoming Chairman for the organization Vince DiPofi said the event’s purpose is personal as he experienced heart issues.

“At the time I had it I was running, I was swimming, I was in what people would call reasonably good health. But I had a valve defect that I was born with, that I didn’t know about,” said DiPofi.

DiPofi added the news was difficult to bear.

“I had an aneurism, I had a blocked artery. So I ended up getting a bypass, a valve replacement, and an arterial replacement all at the same time,” DiPofi said.

During the event, people will have the chance to learn about heart health while engaging in fun and healthy activities. In addition, not only will the AHA raise awareness, but they will also raise funds.

“Like people in rehab, it goes to support that. It goes to educate people. We work with the schools, we work with companies to educate people. Things like free blood pressure checks we do at companies,” said DiPofi.

“Even if you don’t have a history, even if you are in good health, you could have heart issues. It’s good to get checked out, get regular physicals from your doctor, do what the American heart association recommends,” said DiPofi.

To find out more about the 2022 Toledo Heart Walk or to donate, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

