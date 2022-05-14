Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

‘Multiple people’ shot at Buffalo, New York, supermarket

Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May 14, 2022.(AP Photo/Carolyn Thompson)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Multiple people were shot Saturday afternoon at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, police there tweeted, adding that the alleged shooter was in custody.

Details on the number of people shot at the Tops Friendly Market and their conditions weren’t immediately available, and the suspect has not been identified.

Police officials and a spokesperson for the supermarket chain did not immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.

The supermarket is in a predominately Black neighborhood, about 3 miles (5 kilometers) north of downtown Buffalo. The surrounding area is primarily residential, with a Family Dollar store and fire station near the store.

Police closed off the block, lined by spectators, and yellow police taped surrounded the full parking lot. Mayor Byron Brown was at the scene late Saturday afternoon and expected to address the media.

Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted that she was “closely monitoring the shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo,” her hometown. She said state officials have offered help to local authorities.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office said on social media that it ordered all available personnel to assist Buffalo police.

The shooting came little more than a year after a March 2021 attack at a King Soopers grocery in Boulder, Colorado, that killed 10 people. Investigators have not released any information about why they believe the man charged in that attack targeted the supermarket.

___

Collins reported from Hartford, Connecticut.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Gray, 12, wearing outfit she says was in violation of school's dress code policy.
Middle school student asked to change clothes for violating dress code policy
The indictment states the defendant was a state-licensed physician practicing in Maumee and...
Toledo area physician charged with fraudulently billing over $8 million
A Bryan City Schools bus caught fire Thursday afternoon.
Four students, driver escape school bus fire
Jury reaches verdict in trial of man accused of fatally shooting UT football player
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Local student expelled after creating “hit list” against classmates

Latest News

Protesters rally in Cadman Plaza during an abortion rights demonstration, Saturday, May 14,...
Show of support for abortion rights expected at US rallies
Protesters gather for the "Ban Off Our Bodies" rally in St. Paul, Minnesota. (WCCO)
AERIALS: Protesters gather for 'Ban Off Our Bodies' rally in St. Paul, Minnesota
Fast-food worker Shytavious Davis, 20, has been charged with identity theft after stealing...
PD: McDonald’s employee arrested after stealing customer’s card number from drive-thru
The US might be sending Ukraine mixed signals with a delayed aid vote and support for Finland...
Ukraine says Russia withdraws from Kharkiv, batters east