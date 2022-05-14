Traffic
One person killed, another injured in shooting in Toledo

Toledo Police responded shortly after 11 p.m. to a shotspotter alert at the intersection of...
Toledo Police responded shortly after 11 p.m. to a shotspotter alert at the intersection of Lawrence and Delaware.(AP)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead and another injured following a shooting in Toledo Friday night, according to authorities.

Toledo Police responded shortly after 11 p.m. to a shotspotter alert at the intersection of Lawrence and Delaware and located a crime scene at 2509 Lawrence.

According to police, Jalon Colbert, 26, was transported to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center by private vehicle before officers arrived on scene. Colbert later died from his injuries, a news release stated.

A second man, Javon Ballard, 22, was also transported to the hospital by private vehicle with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Toledo Police CrimeStopper Tipline at 419-255-1111.

