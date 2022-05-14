Traffic
Overnight shooting in Toledo sends two people to hospital

Toledo Police responded to reports of a shooting shortly after 10 p.m in the 11-hundred of...
Toledo Police responded to reports of a shooting shortly after 10 p.m in the 11-hundred of Waverly near Midway Plaisance Street.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were taken to the hospital Friday night following a shooting in Toledo.

Toledo Police responded to reports of a shooting shortly after 10 p.m in the 11-hundred of Waverly near Midway Plaisance Street. When officers arrived on scene, they located two men who were suffering from at least one gun shot wound.

The two men were taken to the hospital by ambulance and listed in stable condition, according to police.

The shooting remains under investigation.

