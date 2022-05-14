Two women hurt in crash, driver flees scene

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A driver fled the scene of a crash Saturday morning that sent two women to the hospital.

Toledo Police responded to a two-car crash shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Ottawa Parkway near Parkside. Police say a driver involved fled the scene.

The two women injured were taken to a nearby hospital and expected to make a full recovery, according to police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

