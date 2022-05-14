Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

White House releases financial disclosures for Biden, Harris

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, on May 10, 2022.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House released financial disclosure reports for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday showing that the president’s personal finances have changed little since last year.

Biden’s report, which includes information on first lady Jill Biden, showed that he earned a modest amount of outside income during his first year as president, pulling in almost $30,000 in book royalties. His wife earned between $15,000 and $50,000 from book sales.

The report lists some income and assets only within a range, showing the couple’s assets were worth between $1.05 million and $2.58 million.

They owe between $250,000 and $500,000 on a mortgage on their Delaware home, plus between $30,000 and $100,000 on other loans.

Harris reported significantly more in book royalties. Most of the money came from sales of “The Truths We Hold,” which was published in 2019. She earned $456,000 total.

Harris is married to Doug Emhoff, a lawyer and law professor. Together, their assets total between $3.42 million and $8.29 million.

They owe between $1 million and $5 million on a mortgage on their home.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Gray, 12, wearing outfit she says was in violation of school's dress code policy.
Middle school student asked to change clothes for violating dress code policy
The indictment states the defendant was a state-licensed physician practicing in Maumee and...
Toledo area physician charged with fraudulently billing over $8 million
Timothy McStraw
McComb man indicted in alleged rape of 6-year-old
A Bryan City Schools bus caught fire Thursday afternoon.
Four students, driver escape school bus fire
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Local student expelled after creating “hit list” against classmates

Latest News

They are a bit behind schedule, but should be able to make up time in the growing season
Busy week for a lot of local farmers
New York officials said a 911 operator is credited with saving the life of a newborn baby.
Emotional reunion: Father meets 911 operator credited with saving his baby
FILE - Former national security adviser Robert C. McFarlane gestures while testifying before...
Former national security adviser Robert McFarlane dies at 84
President Joe Biden and leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) arrive...
Biden names envoy to SE Asia bloc, stressing US attention