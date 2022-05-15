Traffic
5/14: Derek’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Quieter tonight, then hot tomorrow before more storms return Sunday night.
By Derek Witt
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Showers and storms ending this evening, then partly cloudy overnight with lows in the low 60s. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. SUNDAY NIGHT: Thunderstorms return after sunset, some of which may be strong with gusty winds and hail being the main threats. Lows in the upper 50s. MONDAY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance for a shower. Also, breezy and cooler with highs in the mid-70s. EXTENDED: Mainly sunny Tuesday with highs around 70. Partly sunny Wednesday with a few showers possible and highs in the upper 60s. Mostly cloudy Thursday with a thunderstorm possible later in the day and highs in the upper 70s. Getting hot again on Friday with sunshine and highs in the upper 80s.

