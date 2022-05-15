5/15: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: A few thunderstorms with heavy downpours. Gusty winds and hail will be possible with any stronger storms, overnight lows in the upper 50s. MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler with highs in the mid-50s. A stray shower will also be possible. MONDAY: Mostly clear with lows around 50. TUESDAY: Lots of sunshine with highs around 70. EXTENDED: A few showers Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s. Partly cloudy Thursday with highs near 80 and a thunderstorm possible during the afternoon and evening. Mostly sunny, breezy, and humid Friday with highs close to 90. Strong storms will be on possible Friday night. Mostly cloudy Saturday with showers and storms possible along with highs in the upper 70s. Drying out Sunday with plentiful sunshine and highs in the low 70s.

