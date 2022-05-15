Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

5/15: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Strong storms possible tonight, then cooler these next few days.
5/15: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: A few thunderstorms with heavy downpours. Gusty winds and hail will be possible with any stronger storms, overnight lows in the upper 50s. MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler with highs in the mid-50s. A stray shower will also be possible. MONDAY: Mostly clear with lows around 50. TUESDAY: Lots of sunshine with highs around 70. EXTENDED: A few showers Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s. Partly cloudy Thursday with highs near 80 and a thunderstorm possible during the afternoon and evening. Mostly sunny, breezy, and humid Friday with highs close to 90. Strong storms will be on possible Friday night. Mostly cloudy Saturday with showers and storms possible along with highs in the upper 70s. Drying out Sunday with plentiful sunshine and highs in the low 70s.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tavon Fields, 18, was shot and killed at the intersection of Brame and Matlack in Toledo on May...
18-year-old shot and killed in Toledo’s latest homicide
Toledo Police responded shortly after 11 p.m. to a shotspotter alert at the intersection of...
One person killed, another injured in shooting in Toledo
Toledo Police responded to a two-car crash shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Ottawa Parkway near...
Two women hurt in crash, driver flees scene
Logan Gray, 12, wearing outfit she says was in violation of school's dress code policy.
Middle school student asked to change clothes for violating dress code policy
Toledo Police responded to reports of a shooting shortly after 10 p.m in the 11-hundred of...
Shooting in Toledo sends 2 people to the hospital

Latest News

May 15, 2022: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
May 15, 2022: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
Showers and storms this evening will give way to cooler temperatures to start the work week.
May 15, 2022: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
5/14: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast
5/14: Derek’s Saturday Evening Forecast
May 14, 2022: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast
May 14, 2022: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast