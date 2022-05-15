Traffic
Person in car shot Sunday in Toledo

Investigators said a man was shot at least once and taken to a hospital shortly before 1 p.m.
Investigators said a man was shot at least once and taken to a hospital shortly before 1 p.m.
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A person was shot while they were in their car Sunday in the area of Upton Avenue in Toledo, police said.

Investigators said a man was shot at least once and taken to a hospital shortly before 1 p.m. Authorities haven’t released his name or condition.

Police were seen investigating a car that crashed into bushes on Isherwood Street just off Macomber Street. The crime scene started near Upton and Macomber where police recovered multiple shell casings including in an ally.

Police didn’t release information immediately about possible suspects.

