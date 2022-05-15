Sylvania Township firefighters rescue 5 baby ducks from storm drain
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - Firefighters in Sylvania Township rescued baby ducks that fell in a storm drain Sunday.
Sylvania Fire-EMS said in a social media post that all five of the ducklings were reunited with their mom.
“Engine 61 on-scene of a successful duck rescue,” the post said. “All 5 babies re-united with Mom!”
