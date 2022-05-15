Traffic
18-year-old shot and killed in Toledo’s latest homicide

Tavon Fields, 18, was shot and killed at the intersection of Brame and Matlack in Toledo on May...
Tavon Fields, 18, was shot and killed at the intersection of Brame and Matlack in Toledo on May 14, 2022.(WTVG)
By McKenzie Kuehnlein
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One teenager is dead and another injured following a shooting in Toledo Saturday night.

Toledo Police responded at 10:27 p.m. to a report of shots fired at the intersection of Brame and Matlack. According to police, Tavon Fields, 18, was shot at least one time and taken to Toledo Hospital by private vehicle where he died from his injuries.

A second teenager who was shot, Reginald Foster, 17, also arrived to Toledo Hospital by private vehicle with non-life threatening injuries, a news release stated.

Detectives are continuing to investigate what lead up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call of text CrimeStopper: 419-255-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

