5/16: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

A sunny start to the new week after a rainy overnight (3/4″ rain at Toledo Express), though a few isolated showers could pop up this late afternoon. Tuesday will be dry with highs near 70F, then showers return Wednesday afternoon. Highs will shoot up near 90F by Friday, but that will also set the stage for potential strong storms that evening.

