5/16: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

Dry first half, warm/stormy second half of the week
A mostly sunny day after a rainy night, but rain and heat will return later this week! Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
A sunny start to the new week after a rainy overnight (3/4″ rain at Toledo Express), though a few isolated showers could pop up this late afternoon. Tuesday will be dry with highs near 70F, then showers return Wednesday afternoon. Highs will shoot up near 90F by Friday, but that will also set the stage for potential strong storms that evening.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

