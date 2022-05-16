Deadly weekend sees Toledo’s homicide count jump to 21 so far this year

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mirroring an uptick in violence throughout the country, Toledo saw a spike in shootings in last few weeks, after an early lull in 2022 that many had hoped was an end to the increased violence the past two years that coincided with the COVID pandemic.

This spike is only the latest example of an uptick in violence for the city. Multiple alleged homicides connect it with even a bigger spike at the start of the month that saw seven homicides in ten days.

The latest homicide was the death of 21-year-old Cayvon Wells, who was found in the 2200 block of Isherwood Sunday shortly before 1 p.m.

Two teens were shot at the intersection of Brame and Matlack around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Both were driven to Toledo Hospital by private vehicle. The 17-year-old sustained non-life threatening injuries. Tavon Fields, 18, died at the hospital.

That incident echoed a similar one from Friday night. Police say two people were shot on the 2500 block of Lawrence. Both were taken by private vehicle to St. Vincent Hospital shortly after 11 p.m. Javon Ballard, 22, suffered non-life threatening injuries. 26-year-old Jalon Colbert died at the hospital.

The weekend started with multiple shootings that didn’t end up being fatal, including a gunshot wound to the elbow on Thursday night on the 1300 block of Avondale, and two men shot around 10 p.m. on the 1100 block of Waverly.

