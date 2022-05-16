Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Experts discuss the root of violent, extremist behavior

Working to address the roots of violent and extremist behavior
Working to address the roots of violent and extremist behavior(WTVG)
By Shaun Hegarty
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was another violent weekend not only in Toledo but we’ve seen yet another mass shooting this time in Buffalo, New York.

One aspect that experts say is leading to those violent instances is something called “group think.” When a group of people decides violence is acceptable, many innocent people can be caught in the middle.

The hope is to understand where these violent offenders are coming from to get a better idea of how to show them violence is not answer.

Far too many are desensitized to national mass shooting events, like Buffalo over the weekend, or even a weekend marking multiple homicides in our own back yard.

“Why are we surprised? Look at how we’re acting as adults in some spaces. It’s almost socially accepted on how we treat each other, how we attack each other with little to no proof or evidence,” said Marvin Whitfield, Ph.D. of Big Brothers Big Sister of Northwestern Ohio.

Dr. Whitfield is the CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters and spent most of his early career in law enforcement. He says changing mindsets is the best way to hopefully change violent behavior.

“I’m not worried about that young man’s weapons. His ignorance to how he views other cultures escalated to the point where it was a threat. He reacted,” said Dr. Whitfield.

“Group think” contributes to that, according to Doctor Whitfield. Social media can inundate someone with people who agree with their radical or violent behaviors -- not showing them the other side.

“We need to actually put the resources in to understand why are we so quick to be negative, why are we so quick to be violent as a culture?” said Dr. Whitfield.

Changing those behaviors won’t be easy. Education will help, especially getting to people in the younger years, and showing them mentors who have succeeded and can be emulated.

“We didn’t get here overnight, so I wish I could tell you there was a quick fix. The only thing the data shows us and the science shows us is expand our cultural competency. Cultural competency is a concept learning and understanding about other cultures’ beliefs,” said Whitfield.

Experts also consider the trauma people see or deal with and how that can turn into violent behavior. Doctor Whitfield has worked with his staff to not only ask ‘what happened?’ but also ask what caused someone to feel this way.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tavon Fields, 18, was shot and killed at the intersection of Brame and Matlack in Toledo on May...
18-year-old shot and killed in West Toledo
Investigators said Cayvon Wells, 21, was shot at least once and taken to a hospital shortly...
Man, 21, dies after shooting Sunday in Toledo
According to police, Jalon Colbert, 26, was transported to an area hospital by private vehicle...
One person killed, another injured in shooting in Toledo
Toledo Police responded to a two-car crash shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Ottawa Parkway near...
Two women hurt in crash, driver flees scene
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

Latest News

City leaders react to spike in gun violence in Toledo
5/16/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
5/16/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Students will be mainstreamed or sent to LEAP
Toledo Public Schools will close Robinson Achievement
Big success for small businesses in Tiffin