Fallen heroes to be honored in Perrysburg

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - As Memorial Day approaches, The Legionnaires of Perrysburg Post No. 28 will be honoring America’s fallen heroes by placing American flags at the gravesites of service members who are buried in Perrysburg.

The placement of the American flags will take place at the following times and locations:

9 a.m. - Saint Rose Cemetery located across from Woodland Park on State Route 795.

10 a.m. - Fort Meigs Union Cemetery located at 620 West Indiana Ave.

The City of Perrysburg encourages community members and volunteers of all ages to arrive 15 minutes before the scheduled time for a briefing and welcoming remarks.

