Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Fallen heroes to be honored in Perrysburg

State Representative Haraz Ghanbari places an American flag at the grave of Army Sgt. Arthur A....
State Representative Haraz Ghanbari places an American flag at the grave of Army Sgt. Arthur A. Mora Jr., who was killed in action October 19, 2005 while serving during Operation Iraqi Freedom.(City of Perrysburg)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - As Memorial Day approaches, The Legionnaires of Perrysburg Post No. 28 will be honoring America’s fallen heroes by placing American flags at the gravesites of service members who are buried in Perrysburg.

The placement of the American flags will take place at the following times and locations:

  • 9 a.m. - Saint Rose Cemetery located across from Woodland Park on State Route 795.
  • 10 a.m. - Fort Meigs Union Cemetery located at 620 West Indiana Ave.

The City of Perrysburg encourages community members and volunteers of all ages to arrive 15 minutes before the scheduled time for a briefing and welcoming remarks.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tavon Fields, 18, was shot and killed at the intersection of Brame and Matlack in Toledo on May...
18-year-old shot and killed in West Toledo
Investigators said Cayvon Wells, 21, was shot at least once and taken to a hospital shortly...
Man, 21, dies after shooting Sunday in Toledo
According to police, Jalon Colbert, 26, was transported to an area hospital by private vehicle...
One person killed, another injured in shooting in Toledo
Toledo Police responded to a two-car crash shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Ottawa Parkway near...
Two women hurt in crash, driver flees scene
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

Latest News

Kalista Lott, 31, was arrested for assault and criminal damages. Lott assaulted an off-duty...
Toledo woman arrested after assaulting off-duty deputy
According to TPD, this collaboration has led to a number of seizures, citations, arrests and...
Law enforcement agencies team up for ATV, dirt bike bust
Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with high-tech fake videos
Around 10 p.m., police responded to an aggravated robbery at Players Paradise located at 1515...
TPD: suspect steals thousands from gambling facility