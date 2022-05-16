Law enforcement agencies team up for ATV, dirt bike bust

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A partnership between Toledo Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol has led to multiple ATV seizures, traffic citations, and more.

On May 15, TPD and the Ohio State Highway Patrol teamed up to enforce specific traffic laws related to the illegal operation of dirt bikes and ATVs being driven within the city limits of Toledo.

According to TPD, this collaboration has led to a number of seizures, citations, arrests and charges including:

Persons Arrested: 7

Felony Warrant Arrests: 2

Misdemeanor On View Charges: 1

Felony On View Charges: 5

Dirt Bikes/ATVs Seized: 7

Citations Issued: 14

Please report any information you may have that is related to the operation and location of off-road vehicles to the Regional Dispatch non-emergency number at 419-255-8443. You can also text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.