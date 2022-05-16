Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Law enforcement agencies team up for ATV, dirt bike bust

According to TPD, this collaboration has led to a number of seizures, citations, arrests and...
According to TPD, this collaboration has led to a number of seizures, citations, arrests and charges.(Tim Braman)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A partnership between Toledo Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol has led to multiple ATV seizures, traffic citations, and more.

On May 15, TPD and the Ohio State Highway Patrol teamed up to enforce specific traffic laws related to the illegal operation of dirt bikes and ATVs being driven within the city limits of Toledo.

According to TPD, this collaboration has led to a number of seizures, citations, arrests and charges including:

  • Persons Arrested: 7
  • Felony Warrant Arrests: 2
  • Misdemeanor On View Charges: 1
  • Felony On View Charges: 5
  • Dirt Bikes/ATVs Seized: 7
  • Citations Issued: 14

Please report any information you may have that is related to the operation and location of off-road vehicles to the Regional Dispatch non-emergency number at 419-255-8443. You can also text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tavon Fields, 18, was shot and killed at the intersection of Brame and Matlack in Toledo on May...
18-year-old shot and killed in West Toledo
Investigators said Cayvon Wells, 21, was shot at least once and taken to a hospital shortly...
Man, 21, dies after shooting Sunday in Toledo
According to police, Jalon Colbert, 26, was transported to an area hospital by private vehicle...
One person killed, another injured in shooting in Toledo
Toledo Police responded to a two-car crash shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Ottawa Parkway near...
Two women hurt in crash, driver flees scene
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

Latest News

Kalista Lott, 31, was arrested for assault and criminal damages. Lott assaulted an off-duty...
Toledo woman arrested after assaulting off-duty deputy
State Representative Haraz Ghanbari places an American flag at the grave of Army Sgt. Arthur A....
Fallen heroes to be honored in Perrysburg
Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with high-tech fake videos
Around 10 p.m., police responded to an aggravated robbery at Players Paradise located at 1515...
TPD: suspect steals thousands from gambling facility