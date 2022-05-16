Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Police: Arby’s manager in Washington peed in milkshake mix

Police said the incident was caught on video as they were executing a search warrant on his...
Police said the incident was caught on video as they were executing a search warrant on his phone as part of a child pornography investigation.(WILX)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A manager at an Arby’s fast food restaurant in Washington state has been accused of urinating into a milkshake mix that might then have been served to dozens of people.

The Columbian newspaper reports police in Vancouver uncovered footage of the 29-year-old man peeing into a bag of milkshake mix as they were executing a search warrant on his phone as part of a child pornography investigation.

Court documents say the manager acknowledged urinating into the mix, but said he was “almost sure” he threw the bag away.

He told detectives that if he didn’t throw the bag away, it would have been served to customers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tavon Fields, 18, was shot and killed at the intersection of Brame and Matlack in Toledo on May...
18-year-old shot and killed in West Toledo
Investigators said Cayvon Wells, 21, was shot at least once and taken to a hospital shortly...
Man, 21, dies after shooting Sunday in Toledo
According to police, Jalon Colbert, 26, was transported to an area hospital by private vehicle...
One person killed, another injured in shooting in Toledo
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
Toledo Police responded to a two-car crash shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Ottawa Parkway near...
Two women hurt in crash, driver flees scene

Latest News

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Monday announced the availability of money over five...
Buttigieg sends $5 billion to cities for safety as road deaths soar
FILE - Baseball fans arrive outside Comerica Park before the start of the Tigers opening day...
Detroit Tigers fan falls 15 feet from crumbling footbridge
FILE - Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky speaks during an event, Feb. 22, 2018, in San...
Obama, Airbnb’s Brian Chesky launch $100M in scholarships
FILE - Attorney Michael Sussmann leaves federal court in Washington, April 27, 2022. A federal...
Jury selection underway in trial tied to FBI’s Russia probe