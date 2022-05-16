Tiffin Drive-In Theater marks grand re-opening with world-class equipment and more

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - The newly renovated Tiffin Drive-In Theater is celebrating it’s Grand Re-Opening Weekend over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

After a year-and-a-half of major design, construction and expansion to the facility, the theater officially opened its 2022 season on April 8. The Grand Re-Opening Weekend, which will run from Friday, May 27 through Sunday, May 29, will serve as the facility’s official “Hello” to the community.

The weekend will begin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday at 4 p.m. and will be hosted by the Seneca Regional Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors. Gates will open at 6 p.m. for Friday’s show. According to the Seneca Regional Chamber, the highlight movie of the weekend will be the highly anticipated premiere of the all-American action-adventure “Top Gun: Maverick,” starring Tom Cruise.

“We’ve redesigned, rebuilt, rebranded and reimagined the entire theater,” said new owner Michael Cole. “We wanted to carry on the tradition of the theater but create a unique facility that would allow us to take some new approaches to how to do a drive-in theater.”

The Seneca Regional Chamber also said the new facility’s cinematic presentation will be generated by some of the latest and best equipment in the world. The Screen 1 projector, the Barco Sp4k 55 laser cinema projector, is the newest, brightest, sharpest and most powerful laser cinema projector in the world, and Tiffin Drive-in Theater is the only theater in the world who has it, according to the Seneca Regional Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s really a hoot that the most powerful cinema projector in the world is right here in our little drive-in in Tiffin, Ohio!” Cole said. “But it really is true. You won’t find a better picture on any drive-in theater screen anywhere. The image it puts on the giant screen is spectacular. It’s just unbelievably sharp. The brightness gives the picture a tremendously rich color palette, and the audiences live it.”

In addition to the new facility and equipment, the facility’s lot was has expanded by 45 parking spots to accommodate larger crowds. The facility will also be surrounded by a social plaza with picnic tables where customers can dine and mingle before and during shows, according to the Seneca Regional Chamber.

The weekend will also mark the opening of the theater’s diner into a newly expanded daytime ice cream and grill eatery named The Moonlite Diner. The diner harkens back to a 1950s eatery, complete with a checkerboard floor and shiny metallic trim.

The Moonlite Diner will include ice cream treats and snacks that will complement the existing drive-in food fare of burgers, hot dogs, pizza, pretzels, french fries, ribbon fries, popcorn and other items. The Seneca Regional Chamber added that games such as cornhole and ladder golf will also be available for patrons to play at The Moonlite Diner and before the drive-in movies begin.

“I think of our theater as a blast from the past with a state-of-the-art twist,” Cole said. “The Moonlite Diner will make the Tiffin Drive-In Theater a place of good food and entertainment both day and night.”

Prizes such as carload passes will be raffled off to early-arriving movie-goers on all three nights, according to the Seneca Regional Chamber. A pre-show radio broadcast called “Tiffin Drive-in Radio” will also be broadcast live over FM 87.9. The broadcast will carry music, announcements, upcoming shows, interviews, trivia and the prize drawings before each show.

“We are building a unique atmosphere of good-natured fun and entertainment at the theater,” Cole said. “We hope everyone comes out to experience the fun and nostalgia and just plain good times waiting for them at the drive-in.”

