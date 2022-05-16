Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Toledo Public Schools will close Robinson Achievement

Students will be mainstreamed or sent to LEAP
Students will be mainstreamed or sent to LEAP(Alexis Means)
By Alexis Means
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Public Schools will close Robinson Achievement, also known as the annex. The school will close this year.

The building currently houses students with mental health issues who traditionally don’t do well in a regular classroom.

TPS leaders say eight students will go to LEAP, a behavior school where teachers help students manage themselves.

19 students will be mainstreamed depending on the student’s final Individualized Education Program (IEP) review.

“When we say mainstream it doesn’t mean they are going back to a regular classroom. They’re going back into a classroom that has the support that their team has said that they needed,” said TPS chief of Student Supports, Amy Allen.

Historically, TPS leaders said they didn’t have the ability to provide mental health services in all the schools but the district has since gained more resources.

“We are fortunate now to have mental health partners in every single one of our buildings, and because of that, we feel that students are best served in their home school,” Allen said.

Schools leaders say the annex side of the building will become a preschool.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tavon Fields, 18, was shot and killed at the intersection of Brame and Matlack in Toledo on May...
18-year-old shot and killed in West Toledo
Investigators said Cayvon Wells, 21, was shot at least once and taken to a hospital shortly...
Man, 21, dies after shooting Sunday in Toledo
According to police, Jalon Colbert, 26, was transported to an area hospital by private vehicle...
One person killed, another injured in shooting in Toledo
Toledo Police responded to a two-car crash shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Ottawa Parkway near...
Two women hurt in crash, driver flees scene
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

Latest News

5/16/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
5/16/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Big success for small businesses in Tiffin
1 dead after a shooting on Macomber
Man dead after shooting off Macomber
Mirroring an uptick in violence throughout the country, Toledo saw a spike in shootings in last...
Gun violence