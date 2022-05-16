TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Public Schools will close Robinson Achievement, also known as the annex. The school will close this year.

The building currently houses students with mental health issues who traditionally don’t do well in a regular classroom.

TPS leaders say eight students will go to LEAP, a behavior school where teachers help students manage themselves.

19 students will be mainstreamed depending on the student’s final Individualized Education Program (IEP) review.

“When we say mainstream it doesn’t mean they are going back to a regular classroom. They’re going back into a classroom that has the support that their team has said that they needed,” said TPS chief of Student Supports, Amy Allen.

Historically, TPS leaders said they didn’t have the ability to provide mental health services in all the schools but the district has since gained more resources.

“We are fortunate now to have mental health partners in every single one of our buildings, and because of that, we feel that students are best served in their home school,” Allen said.

Schools leaders say the annex side of the building will become a preschool.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.