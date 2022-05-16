Toledo woman arrested after assaulting off-duty deputy

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman was arrested for assaulting an off-duty deputy on Sunday.

According to the Toledo Police report, multiple Toledo Police Department crews were dispatched to Ottawa Cove Drive and Suder Avenue after calls of a melee involving multiple people in the intersection. Among the officers was Off Duty Lucas County Sheriff’s Deputy William Leu.

Upon arrival, officers confirmed that Kalista Lott, 31, punched the hood of Leu’s personal vehicle and proceeded to the passenger side assaulting Kristine Sharp,39.

Leu pulled Lott from within the vehicle and she proceeded to assault him. Lott was arrested for assault and criminal damage.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.