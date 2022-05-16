Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Toledo woman arrested after assaulting off-duty deputy

Kalista Lott, 31, was arrested for assault and criminal damages. Lott assaulted an off-duty...
Kalista Lott, 31, was arrested for assault and criminal damages. Lott assaulted an off-duty sheriff deputy on Sunday.(Lucas County Corrections Center)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman was arrested for assaulting an off-duty deputy on Sunday.

According to the Toledo Police report, multiple Toledo Police Department crews were dispatched to Ottawa Cove Drive and Suder Avenue after calls of a melee involving multiple people in the intersection. Among the officers was Off Duty Lucas County Sheriff’s Deputy William Leu.

Upon arrival, officers confirmed that Kalista Lott, 31, punched the hood of Leu’s personal vehicle and proceeded to the passenger side assaulting Kristine Sharp,39.

Leu pulled Lott from within the vehicle and she proceeded to assault him. Lott was arrested for assault and criminal damage.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tavon Fields, 18, was shot and killed at the intersection of Brame and Matlack in Toledo on May...
18-year-old shot and killed in West Toledo
Investigators said Cayvon Wells, 21, was shot at least once and taken to a hospital shortly...
Man, 21, dies after shooting Sunday in Toledo
According to police, Jalon Colbert, 26, was transported to an area hospital by private vehicle...
One person killed, another injured in shooting in Toledo
Toledo Police responded to a two-car crash shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Ottawa Parkway near...
Two women hurt in crash, driver flees scene
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

Latest News

State Representative Haraz Ghanbari places an American flag at the grave of Army Sgt. Arthur A....
Fallen heroes to be honored in Perrysburg
According to TPD, this collaboration has led to a number of seizures, citations, arrests and...
Law enforcement agencies team up for ATV, dirt bike bust
Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with high-tech fake videos
Around 10 p.m., police responded to an aggravated robbery at Players Paradise located at 1515...
TPD: suspect steals thousands from gambling facility