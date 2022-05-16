Traffic
TPD: suspect steals thousands from gambling facility

Around 10 p.m., police responded to an aggravated robbery at Players Paradise located at 1515...
Around 10 p.m., police responded to an aggravated robbery at Players Paradise located at 1515 S. Byrne Road.(WCAX)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TPD is looking for an unknown suspect involved in an aggravated robbery that took place Sunday night.

Around 10 p.m., police responded to an aggravated robbery at Players Paradise located at 1515 S. Byrne Road.

Two employees told police that an unknown Black man dressed in all black wearing glasses, black and white shoes, a black book bag and a black and silver handgun had entered the location through the rear door when one employee was taking out the trash.

Police said the suspect struck one employee in the face with the pistol and the other employee gave the suspect all the money in the drawer and safe which totaled over $26,000, according to the employees.

The suspect then left the location.

This investigation is ongoing.

