Woman facing assault charge after allegedly shooting at man

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One woman was charged with felonious assault after allegedly shooting at a Toledo man.

Police were dispatched to the 3000 block of Brigham Street around 7 a.m. Saturday morning after they received a shots fired call.

When officers arrived, Duane Ramirez told police that he and Juanita Ramirez were arguing when Juanita Ramirez threatened him with a gun and shot at him twice.

TPD said Duane Ramirez was not injured during the incident.

According to police, crews found Juanita Ramirez in her vehicle that was located in front of her home on Jennette Ave. TPD reported finding two shell casings inside Juanita Ramirez’s car.

Juanita Ramirez was later charged and booked for felonious assault.

According to Lucas County Corrections documents, Juanita Ramirez was released Sunday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.