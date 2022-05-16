Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Woman facing assault charge after allegedly shooting at man

Crews found Juanita Ramirez in her vehicle that was located in front of her home on Jennette Ave.
Crews found Juanita Ramirez in her vehicle that was located in front of her home on Jennette Ave.(Lucas County Corrections Center)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One woman was charged with felonious assault after allegedly shooting at a Toledo man.

Police were dispatched to the 3000 block of Brigham Street around 7 a.m. Saturday morning after they received a shots fired call.

When officers arrived, Duane Ramirez told police that he and Juanita Ramirez were arguing when Juanita Ramirez threatened him with a gun and shot at him twice.

TPD said Duane Ramirez was not injured during the incident.

According to police, crews found Juanita Ramirez in her vehicle that was located in front of her home on Jennette Ave. TPD reported finding two shell casings inside Juanita Ramirez’s car.

Juanita Ramirez was later charged and booked for felonious assault.

According to Lucas County Corrections documents, Juanita Ramirez was released Sunday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tavon Fields, 18, was shot and killed at the intersection of Brame and Matlack in Toledo on May...
18-year-old shot and killed in West Toledo
Investigators said Cayvon Wells, 21, was shot at least once and taken to a hospital shortly...
Man, 21, dies after shooting Sunday in Toledo
According to police, Jalon Colbert, 26, was transported to an area hospital by private vehicle...
One person killed, another injured in shooting in Toledo
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
Toledo Police responded to a two-car crash shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Ottawa Parkway near...
Two women hurt in crash, driver flees scene

Latest News

Around 10 p.m., police responded to an aggravated robbery at Players Paradise located at 1515...
TPD: suspect steals thousands from gambling facility
Adelante
Worker at Latino non-profit accused of blowing $400,000+ of org’s funds at casino
The Grand Re-Opening Weekend, which will run from Friday, May 27 through Sunday, May 29, will...
Tiffin Drive-In Theater marks grand re-opening with world-class equipment and more
Police recovered several shell casings in the area of Upton and Macomber including in an ally.
Deadly weekend sees Toledo’s homicide count jump to 21 so far this year