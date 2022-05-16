Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Worker at Latino non-profit accused of blowing $400,000+ of org’s funds at casino

Adelante
Adelante(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The director of Adelante, Inc. a non-profit billed as a Latino Resource Center, accused a worker last month of stealing almost $415,000 from the organization for use in gambling at casinos in 2021.

According to the complaint filed on April 29, the alleged offender confessed to board members that they had used money to gamble at casinos in Michigan and Las Vegas, though nearly $340,000 of it was spent at Hollywood Casino in Toledo.

The complaint also alleges that the worker took out a nearly $50,000 loan from Key Bank, posing as the executive director of Adelante in 2019.

13abc is not releasing the name of the alleged suspect because no formal charges have been filed.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tavon Fields, 18, was shot and killed at the intersection of Brame and Matlack in Toledo on May...
18-year-old shot and killed in West Toledo
Investigators said Cayvon Wells, 21, was shot at least once and taken to a hospital shortly...
Man, 21, dies after shooting Sunday in Toledo
According to police, Jalon Colbert, 26, was transported to an area hospital by private vehicle...
One person killed, another injured in shooting in Toledo
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
Toledo Police responded to a two-car crash shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Ottawa Parkway near...
Two women hurt in crash, driver flees scene

Latest News

Around 10 p.m., police responded to an aggravated robbery at Players Paradise located at 1515...
TPD: suspect steals thousands from gambling facility
Crews found Juanita Ramirez in her vehicle that was located in front of her home on Jennette Ave.
Woman facing assault charge after allegedly shooting at man
The Grand Re-Opening Weekend, which will run from Friday, May 27 through Sunday, May 29, will...
Tiffin Drive-In Theater marks grand re-opening with world-class equipment and more
Police recovered several shell casings in the area of Upton and Macomber including in an ally.
Deadly weekend sees Toledo’s homicide count jump to 21 so far this year