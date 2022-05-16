Worker at Latino non-profit accused of blowing $400,000+ of org’s funds at casino

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The director of Adelante, Inc. a non-profit billed as a Latino Resource Center, accused a worker last month of stealing almost $415,000 from the organization for use in gambling at casinos in 2021.

According to the complaint filed on April 29, the alleged offender confessed to board members that they had used money to gamble at casinos in Michigan and Las Vegas, though nearly $340,000 of it was spent at Hollywood Casino in Toledo.

The complaint also alleges that the worker took out a nearly $50,000 loan from Key Bank, posing as the executive director of Adelante in 2019.

13abc is not releasing the name of the alleged suspect because no formal charges have been filed.

