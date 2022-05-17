Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

5/17: Dan’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

Scattered showers return tomorrow; hot/humid Friday
Scattered showers move back in tomorrow, with our hottest day of the year so far coming Friday with plenty of humidity! Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The ups and down of the week continue, with scattered showers and highs in the 60s for Wednesday. Thursday will dry out temporarily with temps warming back to the low-80s. Friday could be our hottest day of the year so far, cracking the low-90s with lots of humidity. That will combine to touch off isolated storms late, with wind gusts topping 40 mph outside of storms. A stronger system is now slated to arrive Saturday, staying breezy and eventually drying out through Sunday as highs in the 60s return.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for a thief that has been hitting Lowe’s stores throughout northwest Ohio,...
Thief targets Lowe’s stores, casually walks out with $36,000+ in merchandise
Brittanee Drexel, originally from New York, was last seen April 25, 2009, outside the Blue...
Authorities ID remains in South Carolina as Brittanee Drexel
Around 10 p.m., police responded to an aggravated robbery at Players Paradise located at 1515...
TPD: suspect steals thousands from gambling facility
Crews found Juanita Ramirez in her vehicle that was located in front of her home on Jennette Ave.
Woman facing assault charge after allegedly shooting at man
Students will be mainstreamed or sent to LEAP
Toledo Public Schools will close Robinson Achievement

Latest News

Scattered showers move back in tomorrow, with our hottest day of the year so far coming Friday...
5/17: Dan's Tuesday Evening Forecast
May 17, 2022: Heather's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
May 17, 2022: Heather's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Light Rain Likely Wednesday
May 17th Weather Forecast
5/16/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
5/16/22: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast