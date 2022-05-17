5/17: Dan’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

The ups and down of the week continue, with scattered showers and highs in the 60s for Wednesday. Thursday will dry out temporarily with temps warming back to the low-80s. Friday could be our hottest day of the year so far, cracking the low-90s with lots of humidity. That will combine to touch off isolated storms late, with wind gusts topping 40 mph outside of storms. A stronger system is now slated to arrive Saturday, staying breezy and eventually drying out through Sunday as highs in the 60s return.

