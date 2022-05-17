Traffic
The BGSU Falcon Cam chicks have hatched!

Bowling Green State University welcomed the newest falcons to the team Monday.
Bowling Green State University welcomed the newest falcons to the team Monday.
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University welcomed the newest falcons to the team Monday.

Two Peregrine falcon chicks hatched atop the clocktower at the Wood County Courthouse.

One of their dutiful parents watched over them during the night, and was seen feeding them Tuesday morning.

It’s the 12th year in a row a pair of falcons has chosen to nest at the same location in Bowling Green.

You can check in on the newest Bowling Green Falcons on a live feed that BGSU has set up on their website.

