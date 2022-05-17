Big success for small businesses in downtown Tiffin

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Small businesses are the backbone of many towns, villages, and cities around the country. Our region is no exception.

There have been a lot of challenges in recent years due in large part to the pandemic, but businesses have been opening in one Seneca county city. New bars, restaurants, and shops are opening in downtown Tiffin on a regular basis. People credit a simple reason for that.

Dave and Amber Spridgeon own Jolly’s and several other Tiffin-based businesses. They’re opening a New York-style delicatessen downtown this summer.

Dave Spridgeon said he and his wife are “all in” when it comes to Tiffin.

“We love this town,” Spridgeon said.

The couple also loves being in the heart of the community. Dave said downtown Tiffin is a great place to do business because of the teamwork on multiple levels.

“They tend to call it the secret sauce and here’s the recipe. Business, city, and county leaders all work together,” he said.

Adam Gillmor, the Development Coordinator with the Tiffin-Seneca Economic Partnership, said the city is fortunate to have local entrepreneurs.

“We’re very fortunate here in Tiffin to have great entrepreneurs who are invested in starting and expanding businesses here. "

Gillmor said that collaboration is a keyword in everything the county does. He added that the city, county, and local businesses all diligently work to create new opportunities.

“It’s something that has really made us a successful community,” Gillmor said.

Moving forward while honoring the city’s rich history has been a key for city leaders as well as local business owners like Dave and Amber.

“You can’t modify any of the buildings in our historic district without permission. I’m an old soul and I think that makes a big difference in our downtown.”

Adam says the major revitalization push that began more than a decade ago, will certainly pay dividends for years to come. “It’s about preserving downtown and getting it up to date and making it a place where people still want to be,” Spridgeon said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.