Churches on high alert, in light of recent violent incidents

By Willie Daniely III
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) – Congregations nationwide are on alert following a fatal church shooting in Southern California.

Michael Pitts, founder of Cornerstone Church said it’s a shame that safety has to be a concern in the church.

“Well it’s very painful, very hurtful. As much as it is when you hear about shootings or something like that in any place, but especially in churches. I think because they have been for the history of our country off-limits. They have been places where people go to pray and worship.” said Pitts.

Pitts said people should not have to look over their shoulders in church, but in this day and age safety has to be a priority.

Cornerstone Church has taken steps to increase safety.

“All of our rooms especially children’s rooms have lots of windows in them. When we have any public gathering, whether it’s a concert or mall or any kind of public gathering, we have security, and we have some in plain clothes. We have rooms that require certain codes to get into. We have cameras. We have all kinds of things,” said Pitts.

