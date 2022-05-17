City leaders react to spike in Toledo gun violence

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Five shootings played out over the weekend in Toledo, three of them were deadly. The city now sits at 21 homicides for the year.

“I don’t know what type of alarm we need to sound to say this is serious here,” said Toledo City Councilwoman Cerssandra McPherson.

The latest shooting occurred Sunday afternoon in 2200 block of Isherwood.

“The murders that have happened are different areas, different parts of the city, but again the age range is my concern,” said McPherson. “We’ve got to connect the police to the community where there’s some relationships.”

Lieutenant Paul Davis with The Toledo Police Department tells 13abc officers are not going to put up with the gun violence. He added that the department has actually taken 633 firearms off the streets of Toledo since January 1.

“There’s other avenues to address these issues. Get the police involved, if its a court issue go to the civil court, get a third-party mediator to try to mediate between you and the party you are in a dispute with but the gun violence or any other type of violence is not going to be tolerated,” said Davis.

McPherson said the violence must be addressed.

“Some may say its not as bad as other cities but how bad does it have to get before we actually take it seriously,” McPherson said.

