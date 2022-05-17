Classic Cars for a Good Cause

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s just like any regular car show, but this weekend, there’s a car show to raise money for an important cause for our community.

For the second year in a row, the Lucas County Fair Grounds is hosting the Cruisin’ for Hospice Car Show.

Cruisin’ Zeake hosts the event, and he’s done it for 11 years. He tells 13abc that seeing the hard work pay off still has the same effect that it did over a decade ago.

“I get emotional,” he said. “It’s just great for the heart. It’s great that the community, with everything going on in the world today. There are still a lot of great people out there.”

Zeake has held countless car shows in the Toledo area for years, and his shows feature all kinds of classic, muscle, and antique cars.

John Lechman is the Vice President of Philanthropy for Hospice in Northwest Ohio. He said he appreciates the hard work Cruisin’ Zeake dedicates to helping to fund Hospice.

“To have groups like this embrace us as they have, it just means an awful lot to us. It means a lot to the patients and families that we are privileged to serve.”

Joel Cook owns Fast Lane Auto Care in Maumee and has sponsored the car show for the past two years. He said he always looks forward to helping Zeake and raising funds for Hospice.

“To get invited to be a part of this is like an honor,” he said. “To help give back to them who help us so much.”

The Second Annual Cruisin’ for Hospice Car Show is happening Saturday, May 21 at the Lucas County Fairgrounds in Maumee, from 10 AM to 2 PM, with a rain date of Sunday, May 22. You can find all the details on the Cruisin’ Zeake website.

You can still enter your car into the show. The entry fee is $10. Fast Lane Auto Care, Federated Auto Parts, and the Lucas County Fairgrounds sponsor the event.

All proceeds go to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

