Man accused of shooting OSHP trooper during struggle to represent himself in trial

Police arrested Robert Hathorn, suspected OHSP shooter, in Findlay following an hours long manhunt.
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A trial date has been set for a man accused of shooting an OSHP trooper in a struggle during a traffic stop last year.

Robert Hathorn, of Muskegon, Michigan, chose to represent himself at trial, according to the Hancock County Common Pleas Court. The court also said there will be an attorney there for him just in case. The trial has been scheduled for June 6.

Hathorn is facing a series of charges including felonious assault, aggravated robbery, failure to comply, tampering with evidence, and having weapons under disability after allegedly shooting a trooper during a struggle and leading police on an hours-long manhunt.

According to authorities, OSHP trooper Brobst pulled Hathorn over on I-75 in Findlay for speeding last October. Bobst reportedly smelled marijuana inside Hathorn’s vehicle and asked him to step out of his car. After Hathorn got out, a struggle ensued between Hathorn and Brobst which resulted in Brobst being shot with his own service weapon. Hathorn fled the scene.

Brobst was hospitalized for his injuries and was later released.

Police later found Hathorn in Hancock County and arrested him after a 12-hour manhunt.

Editor’s note: the video attached to this article is from a previous report.

