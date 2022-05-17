Traffic
May 17th Weather Forecast

Rain Likely Wednesday, Record Heat Friday
By Ross Ellet
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny to mostly sunny today with a high in the low 70s. Showers are possible Wednesday morning. Light rain is most likely in the late afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 60s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 80. Friday will be hot, humid, and breezy with highs in the low 90s. Showers and storms are possible Friday night into Saturday. The weekend will start humid with a high in the low 80s on Saturday. Sunday and Monday will be much cooler with highs in the middle 60s with more sunshine.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

