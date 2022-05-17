Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

One man in hospital after shooting at Greenbelt Place Apartments

Greenbelt shooting
By Ethan Watts
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - At about 1 a.m. today, Toledo police responded to a call about someone firing a gun at the Greenbelt Place apartments, just off of Cherry Street.

When arriving on the scene, police found one man had been shot at least once in the chest. The man was found in his sister’s apartment. He was taken to a local hospital shortly after police arrived.

Police told 13abc they have reason to believe the victim and the shooter know each other; However, at this time authorities have not made any arrests and the suspect is still on the run.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have any information about this shooting to contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittanee Drexel, originally from New York, was last seen April 25, 2009, outside the Blue...
Authorities ID remains in South Carolina as Brittanee Drexel
Around 10 p.m., police responded to an aggravated robbery at Players Paradise located at 1515...
TPD: suspect steals thousands from gambling facility
Investigators said Cayvon Wells, 21, was shot at least once and taken to a hospital shortly...
Man, 21, dies after shooting Sunday in Toledo
Crews found Juanita Ramirez in her vehicle that was located in front of her home on Jennette Ave.
Woman facing assault charge after allegedly shooting at man
Adelante
Worker at Latino non-profit accused of blowing $400,000+ of org’s funds at casino

Latest News

Bowling Green State University welcomed the newest falcons to the team Monday.
The BGSU Falcon Cam chicks have hatched!
Greenbelt shooting
Greenbelt shooting
Police are looking for a thief that has been hitting Lowe’s stores throughout northwest Ohio,...
Thief targets Lowe’s stores, casually walks out with $36,000+ in merchandise
Casual Lowe's Thief
Casual Lowe's Thief