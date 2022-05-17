One man in hospital after shooting at Greenbelt Place Apartments

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - At about 1 a.m. today, Toledo police responded to a call about someone firing a gun at the Greenbelt Place apartments, just off of Cherry Street.

When arriving on the scene, police found one man had been shot at least once in the chest. The man was found in his sister’s apartment. He was taken to a local hospital shortly after police arrived.

Police told 13abc they have reason to believe the victim and the shooter know each other; However, at this time authorities have not made any arrests and the suspect is still on the run.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have any information about this shooting to contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111

