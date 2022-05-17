Patch job turned pothole on Westwood Ave.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - By the looks of it, the sound of it, and the feel of it, this is no ordinary pothole.

“Well, you can feel it. You can feel it shake the house,” explains George Navarre, who’s lived on the 300 block of N. Westwood Ave. south of Nebraska the past 32 years. “Trucks go by or buses go by, hit it, shake the house, shake the garage. In the middle of the night, a big truck goes by, it’ll wake you up right out of sleep.”

The issue formed a little more than one week ago, according to Navarre. He says the city was making repairs beneath the surface. When workers finished, Navarre explains they covered up the hole they had cut into the pavement.

“They tore down there first and then they moved down here, and they had this all blocked in,” says Navarre. “Done the work, whatever they needed to do down there and then they just filled it up and, and just left it.”

In less than one week, he says that patch job sunk, leaving the street dangerously uneven in the southbound lane. Navarre is not only concerned about the noise, he’s concerned someone could get hurt.

“They can bust something, maybe lose control of the vehicle, cause a trouble, cause an accident,” Navarre added.

13abc reached out to a spokesperson for the City of Toledo. We were told the city will look into this apparent road hazard to see what needs to be done. We will keep you posted.

