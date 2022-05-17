Thief targets Lowe’s stores, casually walks out with $36,000+ in merchandise

PERRYSBURG TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - Police are looking for a thief that has been hitting Lowe’s stores throughout northwest Ohio, loading up thousands of dollars of supplies, then casually walking out the door.

The latest theft, caught on surveillance video from the location on Fremont Pike, netted the suspect $7,300 in one trip.

“Copper wire, microwaves, riding lawn mower, power washer, whatever it might be, he is getting orders from someone to steal those items for whatever that return is going to be for him,” said Perrysburg Twp. Police Detective Chris Klewer.

The Perrysburg Kohl’s saw a similar threat earlier this month, where a pair of thieves made off with $56,000 in jewelry.

Law enforcement believes they are crimes of convenience - big box stores have policies in place that discourage confrontation with suspected thefts.

“It’s very frustrating for us as law enforcement and also for front line employees at the store that have to witness this occur and without them being able to do anything to stop them,” Detective Klewer said.

