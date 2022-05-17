Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Trial begins for final two defendants in Stone Foltz hazing death

BGSU held a memorial for Stone Foltz on March 14, one week after he died in an alleged hazing...
BGSU held a memorial for Stone Foltz on March 14, one week after he died in an alleged hazing incident.
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The trial for two of several men who faced charges connected to the hazing death of a Bowling Green State University student is underway.

Jacob Krinn and Troy Henricksen are facing criminal charges for their role in the hazing death of Stone Foltz, 20, at an off-campus fraternity event in March 2021. Jury selection began Monday and opening arguments are expected to begin Tuesday.

Prosecutors said Krinn was Foltz’s “big.” He’s facing a series of charges including two counts of involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, felonious assault, obstructing official business, hazing, and underage alcohol laws.

Troy Henricksen is facing charges including involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, tampering with evidence, hazing, and underage alcohol laws.

Several other men who faced charges connected to Foltz’s death already took plea deals.

Foltz died in March 2021 three days after he was found unresponsive in his apartment following the alleged off-campus Pi Kappa Alpha hazing event. Organizers told pledges to consume an entire bottle of liquor. Foltz’s Blood Alcohol Level was nearly five times the legal limit.

BGSU expelled the frat after the incident. Ohio lawmakers have also passed anti-hazing legislation since Foltz’s death. Hazing is now considered a felony in Ohio.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittanee Drexel, originally from New York, was last seen April 25, 2009, outside the Blue...
Authorities ID remains in South Carolina as Brittanee Drexel
Police are looking for a thief that has been hitting Lowe’s stores throughout northwest Ohio,...
Thief targets Lowe’s stores, casually walks out with $36,000+ in merchandise
Around 10 p.m., police responded to an aggravated robbery at Players Paradise located at 1515...
TPD: suspect steals thousands from gambling facility
Crews found Juanita Ramirez in her vehicle that was located in front of her home on Jennette Ave.
Woman facing assault charge after allegedly shooting at man
Investigators said Cayvon Wells, 21, was shot at least once and taken to a hospital shortly...
Man, 21, dies after shooting Sunday in Toledo

Latest News

Toledo Botanical Garden
Finds in the 419 - Toledo Botanical Garden
Toledo Botanical Garden
Finds in the 419 - Toledo Botanical Garden
Bowling Green State University welcomed the newest falcons to the team Monday.
The BGSU Falcon Cam chicks have hatched!
Police responded to a report of someone firing a gun at about 1 a.m.
One man in hospital after shooting at Greenbelt Place Apartments