Trial begins for final two defendants in Stone Foltz hazing death

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The trial for two of several men who faced charges connected to the hazing death of a Bowling Green State University student is underway.

Jacob Krinn and Troy Henricksen are facing criminal charges for their role in the hazing death of Stone Foltz, 20, at an off-campus fraternity event in March 2021. Jury selection began Monday and opening arguments are expected to begin Tuesday.

Prosecutors said Krinn was Foltz’s “big.” He’s facing a series of charges including two counts of involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, felonious assault, obstructing official business, hazing, and underage alcohol laws.

Troy Henricksen is facing charges including involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, tampering with evidence, hazing, and underage alcohol laws.

Several other men who faced charges connected to Foltz’s death already took plea deals.

Foltz died in March 2021 three days after he was found unresponsive in his apartment following the alleged off-campus Pi Kappa Alpha hazing event. Organizers told pledges to consume an entire bottle of liquor. Foltz’s Blood Alcohol Level was nearly five times the legal limit.

BGSU expelled the frat after the incident. Ohio lawmakers have also passed anti-hazing legislation since Foltz’s death. Hazing is now considered a felony in Ohio.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.