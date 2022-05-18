Traffic
5/18: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Rainy afternoon; hot/humid/windy Friday
A rainy midweek will lead into a hot, humid and windy Friday! Dan Smith has the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
1/4″ to 1/2″ of rain will fall across northwest Ohio/southeast Michigan through the rest of the day, leading into our next surge of warmth. Thursday will see highs top out in the low-80s again, with Friday delivering our first 90-degree readings of the year with lots of humidity. Saturday will prove another turning point, with strong storms possible ahead of the next downturn in temps back to the 60s for Sunday/Monday.

