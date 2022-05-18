5/18: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

1/4″ to 1/2″ of rain will fall across northwest Ohio/southeast Michigan through the rest of the day, leading into our next surge of warmth. Thursday will see highs top out in the low-80s again, with Friday delivering our first 90-degree readings of the year with lots of humidity. Saturday will prove another turning point, with strong storms possible ahead of the next downturn in temps back to the 60s for Sunday/Monday.

