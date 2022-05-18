5/18/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast
Heat and humidity on the way
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Evening showers ending, mostly cloudy overnight, temps rising from the mid 50s to near 60. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and much warmer, becoming more humid late, highs in the mid to upper 80s. FRIDAY: Hot, humid, breezy, slight chance of an isolated AM shower, then dry the rest of the day with a near-record high in the lower 90s.
