City makes quick fix after 13abc airs story of damaging pothole

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Monday, the 300 block of Westwood Ave., south of Nebraska, was a bumpy ride.

“Someone hit that hole and busted a tire,” said George Navarre, who was lived on Westwood the past 32 years.

13abc aired a story about it on our 11 o’clock news, and reached out to the city. Tuesday morning, workers showed up and once again filled in the hole.

“And then about 8-8:30, there’s about 3 or 4 trucks they pulled up out here. Commenced to filling it in and they got one of those rollers. Rolled it out flat,” described Navarre. “That was good. Yeah, that was quick.”

Navarre initially contacted 13abc about the patch job that was becoming uneven as the days wore on. Navarre says workers cut into the pavement last week so they could make repairs under the street. Then, they filled in the hole, which sunk in a matter of days.

After 13abc brought it to the attention of a city spokesperson, she forwarded this email stating: “This is a sewer repair that was completed by the City’s sewer repair contractor. This morning the contractor placed temporary asphalt to smooth the cut until the permanent pavement repair can be completed in the near future.”

“Yeah, well, there’s a line already in the middle of it,” adds Navarre, who is happy with the improvement for now. “It sounds better. It’s been quiet. The house is not shaking.”

However, he hopes the city comes back soon to perform a permanent repair.

