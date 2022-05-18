Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

HUD allocates millions for housing, community development in NW Ohio cities

(Department of Housing and Urban Development)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Department of Housing and Urban Development had awarded the Midwest $1.6 billion from fiscal year 2022 CPD Formula Grants. Ohio received $381 million for community planning, development grants and public housing authority funding.

Ohio is disbursing the funds between four cities: Bowling Green, Lima, Sandusky and Toledo.

Bowling Green will receive $290,789, Lima will receive a total of $1,403,417, Sandusky will receive $729,701 and Toledo will receive $10,397,217.

According to HUD, these grants allocate funds to eligible grantees throughout various programs. The formula grants contain various types of funding opportunities.

  • The Community Development Block Grant, which annually develops viable urban communities by providing a suitable living environment.
  • The CDBG Recovery Housing Program lets the states and D.C. provide stable, transitional housing for those who are recovering from a substance-use disorder.
  • The HOME Investment Partnerships funds states and localities, in partnership with nonprofit organizations, for activities like building, buying and rehabilitating affordable housing for rent or ownership, as well as providing direct rental assistance to low-income individuals.
  • The Emergency Solutions Grants provides funding for homeless shelters to help with local shelter operations, homeless prevention programs and related social services.
  • The Housing Opportunities for Persons with HIV/AIDS provides rental housing assistance and supportive services for those living with HIV/AIDS and their families.
  • Housing Trust Fund allocates funding to create affordable housing units for households with very low incomes and the CDBG CV-3 Reallocations, funds activities to prepare for, prevent, and respond to COVID-19.

There are also Capital Fund Program Awards in which fund public housing agencies for the financing, development and modernization of public housing developments and management improvements. Ohio received 48 CFP awards resulting in $122,258,356.

Indian Hosing Block Grants provides formulas funding for affordable housing activities on Native American reservations, communities and Alaskan Native villages. Nationally, there are 594 tribes where $775 million will be disbursed and 33 tribes in the Midwest, where $67.8 million will be disbursed to tribes in Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Other states that will receive Midwest CPD Formula Grant funding include Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for a thief that has been hitting Lowe’s stores throughout northwest Ohio,...
Thief targets Lowe’s stores, casually walks out with $36,000+ in merchandise
Police responded to a report of someone firing a gun at about 1 a.m.
One man in hospital after shooting at Greenbelt Place Apartments
The director of Adelante, Inc. a non-profit billed as a Latino Resource Center, accused a...
Adelante closes its doors while police investigate an employee accused of stealing nearly $400,000 to gamble
The two remaining defendants in the hazing death of Stone Foltz appeared in court to begin...
Trial begins for final two defendants in Stone Foltz hazing death
Robert Hathorn (left) allegedly shot trooper Josef Brobst (right) in a struggle after Hathorn...
Man accused of shooting OSHP trooper during struggle to represent himself in trial

Latest News

BHED said the man’s injuries were consistent with those of a pedestrian who was either struck...
Man in critical condition, officials investigate if he was hit by or thrown from a car
Lori Alexander went missing in 1998 and her remains have been identified over 20 years later.
Toledo woman's remains identified in Tennessee
THU to host dance fundraiser with The Ballroom Company
Toledo Helps Ukraine to host dance fundraiser
Local watch parties for Walleye away games