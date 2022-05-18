HUD allocates millions for housing, community development in NW Ohio cities

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Department of Housing and Urban Development had awarded the Midwest $1.6 billion from fiscal year 2022 CPD Formula Grants. Ohio received $381 million for community planning, development grants and public housing authority funding.

Ohio is disbursing the funds between four cities: Bowling Green, Lima, Sandusky and Toledo.

Bowling Green will receive $290,789, Lima will receive a total of $1,403,417, Sandusky will receive $729,701 and Toledo will receive $10,397,217.

According to HUD, these grants allocate funds to eligible grantees throughout various programs. The formula grants contain various types of funding opportunities.

The Community Development Block Grant, which annually develops viable urban communities by providing a suitable living environment.

The CDBG Recovery Housing Program lets the states and D.C. provide stable, transitional housing for those who are recovering from a substance-use disorder.

The HOME Investment Partnerships funds states and localities, in partnership with nonprofit organizations, for activities like building, buying and rehabilitating affordable housing for rent or ownership, as well as providing direct rental assistance to low-income individuals.

The Emergency Solutions Grants provides funding for homeless shelters to help with local shelter operations, homeless prevention programs and related social services.

The Housing Opportunities for Persons with HIV/AIDS provides rental housing assistance and supportive services for those living with HIV/AIDS and their families.

Housing Trust Fund allocates funding to create affordable housing units for households with very low incomes and the CDBG CV-3 Reallocations, funds activities to prepare for, prevent, and respond to COVID-19.

There are also Capital Fund Program Awards in which fund public housing agencies for the financing, development and modernization of public housing developments and management improvements. Ohio received 48 CFP awards resulting in $122,258,356.

Indian Hosing Block Grants provides formulas funding for affordable housing activities on Native American reservations, communities and Alaskan Native villages. Nationally, there are 594 tribes where $775 million will be disbursed and 33 tribes in the Midwest, where $67.8 million will be disbursed to tribes in Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Other states that will receive Midwest CPD Formula Grant funding include Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

