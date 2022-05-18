Local watch parties for Walleye away games

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Walleye hit the road with hopes of winning the Kelly Cup against the Utah Grizzlies. Fleetwood’s Tap Room and Fifth Third Field are hosting free watch parties for fans to enjoy the playoff action.

Game three’s party will be on Tuesday, May 24 at Fleetwood’s Tap Room from 4:00 p.m. through 12:30 a.m., puck drop is at 9:10 p.m. Each TV inside the tap room will be showing the game.

The next two screenings of games four and five will be at both Fifth Third Field and Fleetwood’s Tap Room on Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28.

Entry for the Fifth Third Field begins at 9:00 p.m. or after the seventh inning of the baseball game. Seating will be open on the first base side only and suite guests will be allowed to watch from the club level, the rest will be closed. Concessions like Hen & Hound, Yuengling, Popcorn Pretzel and an ice cream portable will be available both nights.

Fleetwood’s Tap Room showing will be open from 4:00 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. with the puck drop at 9:10 p.m. each night. Each TV and a large projector will be screening the game.

