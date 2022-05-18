Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Local watch parties for Walleye away games

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Walleye hit the road with hopes of winning the Kelly Cup against the Utah Grizzlies. Fleetwood’s Tap Room and Fifth Third Field are hosting free watch parties for fans to enjoy the playoff action.

Game three’s party will be on Tuesday, May 24 at Fleetwood’s Tap Room from 4:00 p.m. through 12:30 a.m., puck drop is at 9:10 p.m. Each TV inside the tap room will be showing the game.

The next two screenings of games four and five will be at both Fifth Third Field and Fleetwood’s Tap Room on Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28.

Entry for the Fifth Third Field begins at 9:00 p.m. or after the seventh inning of the baseball game. Seating will be open on the first base side only and suite guests will be allowed to watch from the club level, the rest will be closed. Concessions like Hen & Hound, Yuengling, Popcorn Pretzel and an ice cream portable will be available both nights.

Fleetwood’s Tap Room showing will be open from 4:00 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. with the puck drop at 9:10 p.m. each night. Each TV and a large projector will be screening the game.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for a thief that has been hitting Lowe’s stores throughout northwest Ohio,...
Thief targets Lowe’s stores, casually walks out with $36,000+ in merchandise
Police responded to a report of someone firing a gun at about 1 a.m.
One man in hospital after shooting at Greenbelt Place Apartments
Around 10 p.m., police responded to an aggravated robbery at Players Paradise located at 1515...
TPD: suspect steals thousands from gambling facility
The two remaining defendants in the hazing death of Stone Foltz appeared in court to begin...
Trial begins for final two defendants in Stone Foltz hazing death
Robert Hathorn (left) allegedly shot trooper Josef Brobst (right) in a struggle after Hathorn...
Man accused of shooting OSHP trooper during struggle to represent himself in trial

Latest News

Lori Alexander
Toledo family gets closure after remains of daughter, missing since 1998, identified in Tennessee
Lori Alexander
Lori Alexander
Transportation secretary announces new grant program.
Government taking steps to reduce the number of pedestrian traffic fatalities
Wilson told police that he was a Lucas County Sheriff Deputy Auxiliary and police notified the...
TPD: Stabbing sends woman to hospital; suspect arrested