Man convicted of shooting man who stole his car

By Megan Finke
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man accused of shooting another man who allegedly stole his car was convicted after changing his previous plea.

Demetric Williams was convicted of a felonious assault charge Wednesday. He withdrew his previous not guilty plea and pleaded guilty.

Toledo Police said Williams shot Jaden Goss in the back of the head in November after Goss allegedly stole Williams’ car. Goss was left in critical condition from the shooting. It happened in the 4200 block of Monroe Street near Douglas.

Williams’ sentencing is scheduled for July 6.

