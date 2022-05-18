Traffic
Man in critical condition, officials investigate if he was hit by or thrown from a car

By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a pedestrian accident that left a man in critical condition.

According to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, they received a complaint from the Bryan Hospital Emergency Department that a man was brought into the hospital by other individuals around 4:00 a.m. on May 14.

BHED said the man’s injuries were consistent with those of a pedestrian who was either struck by a vehicle or thrown from one. The location of the incident was reported to have been on Coy Road near Vollmer Road in Defiance County.

The man was later identified as Tyler Schnipke, 29, of Ney, Ohio.

The initial complaint indicated that the Schnipke may have been walking home from a bar located in the Village of Ney, Ohio. The DCSO said Schnipke was located by a passerby who reached out to others to help with loading Schnipke into their car. The passerby then transported Schnipke to the hospital.

The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office said Schnipke was transported from Bryan Hospital to a Toledo-area hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Deputies are investigating the incident and they request that anyone with any information contact the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office at 419-784-1155.

