May 18th Weather Forecast

Rain Today, Hot & Humid Friday
By Ross Ellet
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Rain is likely at times through the day today. Highs are expected to be in the middle 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a high in the low 80s. There is a slim chance of an overnight storm Thursday night into early Friday morning. Otherwise, Friday will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. Thunderstorms are likely on Saturday. Some of the storms may be strong or severe. Highs are expected to be in the 80s before dropping late in the day. Highs will range from the mid-60s to low 70s Sunday through Tuesday.

