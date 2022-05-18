New license plate readers installed in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - New license plate readers have been installed in Toledo in an effort to help Toledo Police solve crimes more quickly.

Toledo Police told 13abc in February that 25 new readers were set to be installed.

The new policing tool uses automatic license plate recognition to help police find stolen vehicles or vehicles involved in crimes. It allows police to input a license plate number and notify authorities when the device picks up that plate.

“We need to compile as much data as we can to use our resources as best we can to deploy them where we need them, focus our efforts in on where the crime is. Finding the offenders and evidence as fast as possible,” Lt. Davis told 13abc earlier this year.

Some TPD vehicles already have mobile license plate readers.

Residents have raised concerns about the surveillance but officials said it’s in an effort to keep the community safe.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.