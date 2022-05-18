Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

New Michael Jackson album expected to drop this fall

Sony Music and the estate of Michael Jackson announced the release of “Thriller 40.”
Sony Music and the estate of Michael Jackson announced the release of “Thriller 40.”(Casta03 / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Michael Jackson fans will be thrilled to learn a new album with new music is coming out this fall in honor of the 40th anniversary of Jackson’s classic “Thriller” album – the biggest selling album of all time.

Sony Music and the estate of Michael Jackson announced the release of “Thriller 40.”

The anniversary edition will include a double CD set.

The first CD will have original album hits like “Beat It,” “Thriller” and “Billie Jean.” The second CD will include some of Jackson’s never-released tracks.

The new album is due out on November 18.

Walmart will be selling an exclusive version of the original “Thriller” album with an alternate 40th anniversary cover.

Target will sell an exclusive version of the original album with a commemorative “Thriller 40″ vinyl slip mat.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for a thief that has been hitting Lowe’s stores throughout northwest Ohio,...
Thief targets Lowe’s stores, casually walks out with $36,000+ in merchandise
Police responded to a report of someone firing a gun at about 1 a.m.
One man in hospital after shooting at Greenbelt Place Apartments
Around 10 p.m., police responded to an aggravated robbery at Players Paradise located at 1515...
TPD: suspect steals thousands from gambling facility
The two remaining defendants in the hazing death of Stone Foltz appeared in court to begin...
Trial begins for final two defendants in Stone Foltz hazing death
Robert Hathorn (left) allegedly shot trooper Josef Brobst (right) in a struggle after Hathorn...
Man accused of shooting OSHP trooper during struggle to represent himself in trial

Latest News

Bette Middler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy return as the Sanderson sisters who have...
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ will release this fall, just in time for Halloween
Transportation secretary announces new grant program.
Government taking steps to reduce the number of pedestrian traffic fatalities
Shelves typically stocked with baby formula sit mostly empty at a store in San Antonio,...
Moms seeking formula tire of those who say, just breastfeed
Wilson told police that he was a Lucas County Sheriff Deputy Auxiliary and police notified the...
TPD: Stabbing sends woman to hospital; suspect arrested
Ukrainian servicemen sit in a bus after they were evacuated from the besieged Mariupol's...
Interrogation, uncertainty for soldiers abandoning Mariupol