Point Place apartment complex catches fire, no injuries

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A fire at Regina Manor apartments leads to an evacuation, but no injuries were reported Wednesday.

A call came in for the fire at the complex located on the 3800 block of Erie around 5:45 a.m.

Crews extinguished the blaze within an hour.

Investigators were on the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

