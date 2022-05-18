Point Place apartment complex catches fire, no injuries
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A fire at Regina Manor apartments leads to an evacuation, but no injuries were reported Wednesday.
A call came in for the fire at the complex located on the 3800 block of Erie around 5:45 a.m.
Crews extinguished the blaze within an hour.
Investigators were on the scene to determine the cause of the fire.
