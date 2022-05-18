Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Toledo family gets closure after remains of daughter, missing since 1998, identified in Tennessee

Lori Alexander
Lori Alexander(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WTVG) - A Toledo woman, missing since 1998, has been identified by investigators in Tennessee.

The Knox County Regional Forensic Center (KCRFC) announced Wednesday that a body found near the city of Jellico on the Kentucky/Tennessee border on October 19, 1998 was that of Lori A. Alexander, a 27-year-old that was declared missing from Toledo earlier that month.

The death was ruled a homicide.

She was not identified at the time, but was buried at the Peabody Cemetery in Lafollette.

The case had remained unsolved for nearly twenty years, when KCRFC was contacted by The National Missing and Unidentified Persons system (NamUs), asking to exhume the body for DNA and forensic testing. A dental examination was done in 2019, though no matches were found at the time.

Caption

In 2021, the case was reviewed and a set of fingerprints were located and submitted to the FBI.

While initially there was no match, updated technology led to a match in January, which identified Alexander.

According to officials with KCRFC, Alexander’s remains were returned to her family.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for a thief that has been hitting Lowe’s stores throughout northwest Ohio,...
Thief targets Lowe’s stores, casually walks out with $36,000+ in merchandise
Police responded to a report of someone firing a gun at about 1 a.m.
One man in hospital after shooting at Greenbelt Place Apartments
Around 10 p.m., police responded to an aggravated robbery at Players Paradise located at 1515...
TPD: suspect steals thousands from gambling facility
The two remaining defendants in the hazing death of Stone Foltz appeared in court to begin...
Trial begins for final two defendants in Stone Foltz hazing death
Robert Hathorn (left) allegedly shot trooper Josef Brobst (right) in a struggle after Hathorn...
Man accused of shooting OSHP trooper during struggle to represent himself in trial

Latest News

Local watch parties for Walleye away games
Lori Alexander
Lori Alexander
Transportation secretary announces new grant program.
Government taking steps to reduce the number of pedestrian traffic fatalities
Wilson told police that he was a Lucas County Sheriff Deputy Auxiliary and police notified the...
TPD: Stabbing sends woman to hospital; suspect arrested