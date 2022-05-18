Traffic
Toledo Helps Ukraine to host dance fundraiser

By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Helps Ukraine and The Ballroom Company are hosting a community dance fundraiser on Saturday, May 21 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The Ballroom Company will hold the event at their location on 2558 Parkway Plaza in Maumee, Ohio. The fundraiser will feature a bake sale, a silent auction, dance lessons and a dance party.

THU said it works to raise awareness, funds and supplies to impact the lives of besieged or displaced Ukrainians. They also aim to welcome Ukrainians to northwest Ohio. Once the government allows refugees to enter the county, THU will help with resettlement efforts locally but also directly help rebuild their country.

Admission is free but attendees should register at the link here. Organizations interested in donating for the silent auction can email: toledohelpsukraine@gmail.com.

All proceeds from the fundraiser and merchandise sales will support THU’s mission.

