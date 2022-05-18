Toledo residents remember 1998 Model Blocks Program: Say it could work today

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The violence in Toledo is becoming overwhelming for many. Some wonder whether a program that seemed to have worked more than 20 years ago could help today.

The program was known as Toledo’s Model Blocks and the first clean-up rolled through Oakwood Avenue.

City leaders once had police barricading the streets, only letting in those who lived in the area, bulldozers demolishing run-down homes, and sanitary workers cleaning up the streets.

“When we had the violence going on in this neighborhood, a lot of drug-dealing,” said former Toledo Mayor Carty Finkbeiner.

“Things got better after that,” said long-time resident Richard Quinn. “When he [Finkbeiner] did that, it made the community all come together.”

Finkbeiner said the same thing could work today.

”Striving really to get police and citizens very respectful of each other understanding that each needs the other to have a safe community,” Finkbeiner added.

When it comes to the Toledo Police Department, Lieutenant Paul Davis says a large part of the operations division actually deals with the community.

“We go in, we partner with the city, the Department of Neighborhoods, Code Enforcement and we go in with our Community Service Officers and we try to lift up that part of the city. We build it up, help local businesses, help the residents there and try to clean up the blight and abandoned homes and things like that,” said Davis.

