Toledo woman charged with murdering her ex pleads not guilty

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman who was recently charged with the murder of her ex has pleaded not guilty.

Tyrefa Hill, 27, appeared in court on Wednesday where she entered into a not guilty plea.

Her bond remains at $1 million and she is currently in the custody of the Lucas County Sheriff’s Department.

Hill was charged with the murder of Derrick Kimble, on May 4.

According to Toledo Police Department, officers found Kimble outside of his home suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The Lucas County Coroner’s Office ruled his death a homicide, further stating that Kimble died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Officers said Hill turned herself in at the safety building the same day.

Hill’s trial date is set for June 28 at 9:00 a.m.

